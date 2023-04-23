Ghost Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Swedish rock congregation Ghost are headed to Australia in October to play their biggest shows in the country, with the band announcing a trio of east coast dates. Papa Emeritus IV and his group of Nameless Ghouls will kick off their first run of Australian shows in over four years on Tuesday, 3rd October with a gig at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

They’ll bring their theatrical live show to Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne the following night, before wrapping up the tour at Riverstage in Brisbane on Saturday, 7th October. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 28th April at 9am local time, with a pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, 26th April. Register for that here.

Watch Ghost Perform ‘Mary on a Cross’ Live in 2022

[embedded content]

Ghost were last in Australia in 2019, when they performed as part of that year’s Download Festival in Sydney and Melbourne, along with a headline show in Brisbane. Since then, the band have released their fifth studio album, last year’s Impera.

Next month, Ghost will release a covers EP titled Phantomime featuring their own renditions of songs by Genesis, Television, The Stranglers, Iron Maiden and Tina Turner. That’s set to arrive on Thursday, 18th May, and has been previewed with one single: a cover of Genesis’ ‘Jesus He Knows Me’.

Ghost 2023 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 3rd October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Wednesday, 4th October – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, 7th October – Riverstage, Brisbane

Tickets on sale Friday, 28th April

