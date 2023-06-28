Ghost Upgrade All Venues on Upcoming Australian Tour

Theatrical Swedish rockers Ghost have announced that all three venues on their upcoming Australian tour – originally announced back in April – have been upgraded due to demand.

The Sydney show on Tuesday, 3rd October has moved to Qudos Bank Arena, while the band’s Melbourne concert the following evening has been upgraded to John Cain Arena. Finally, the band’s Brisbane show on Saturday, 7th October has moved to Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Ghost – ‘Mary on a Cross’ (Live in Tampa 2022)

[embedded content]

All previously-purchased tickets for shows on the tour will remain valid for the new venues. New tickets will go on sale next Thursday, 6th July at 10am AEST. There’s also a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier which you can sign up for here.

Alongside news of the new venues, Ghost have also confirmed that they will be bringing their full international production over for all three shows, with fans receiving the full Ghost concert experience.

The upcoming tour will mark Ghost’s first run of Australian shows in over four years. The band last toured the country in 2019, when they performed as part of that year’s Download Festival in Sydney and Melbourne, along with a headline show in Brisbane. Since then, the band have released their fifth studio album, last year’s Impera.

Ghost 2023 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 3rd October – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (venue upgrade)

Wednesday, 4th October – John Cain Arena, Melbourne (venue upgrade)

Saturday, 7th October – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane (venue upgrade)

Previously-purchased tickets remain valid, new tickets on sale Thursday, 6th July

Further Reading

Ghost’s Tobias Forge On Putting Together A Ghost Live Show & The Band’s Identity Crisis

Ghost Take on Tina Turner, Iron Maiden and More on Upcoming Covers EP

Ghost Release New Single ‘Twenties’