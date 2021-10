FORMER Defense secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. is running for senator in the 2022 election.

He filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) by proxy on Thursday.

“My friends, heeding your valuable advice I filed my CoC for Senator under the PRP of the revered Sen. Miriam Defensor Santiago”, Teodoro said.

The People's Reform Party (PRP) was founded by the late senator Defensor-Santiago.

Teodoro ran for president in the 2010 elections.