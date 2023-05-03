GigaMedia Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TAIPEI, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its first quarter 2023 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

For the first quarter of 2023, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.33 million with a gross profit of $0.79 million, an operating loss of $0.70 million and the net loss of $0.31 million.

If compared to the previous quarter, the revenues increased by 20.2% and gross profit increased by 26.5%, exhibiting not only the seasonality arising from the new year and students’ winter vacation, but also our efforts in streamlining the workforce and improving the operating cost structure.

Now with a slimmer team in place, for 2023 we plan to continue our exploration of digital entertainment to further develop and promote our own products and services.

First Quarter Overview

Operating revenues increased by 20.2% in quarter-on-quarter comparison but decreased by 14.3% year-over-year.

Loss from operations slightly increased to $0.70 million from $0.68 million last quarter, and net loss was $0.31 million from net income $0.35 million last quarter mainly due to the fluctuation in foreign exchange and certain year-end evaluation in the previous quarter.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia’s digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games. Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the First Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 1Q23 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts) 1Q23 4Q22 Change

(%) 1Q23 1Q22 Change

(%) Revenues 1,325 1,102 20.2 % 1,325 1,546 (14.3 ) % Gross Profit 792 626 26.5 % 792 901 (12.1 ) % Loss from Operations (698 ) (675 ) NM (698 ) (828 ) NM Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GigaMedia (313 ) 347 NM (313 ) (1,099 ) NM Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted (0.03 ) 0.03 NM (0.03 ) (0.10 ) NM EBITDA (A) (704 ) 13 NM (704 ) (1,154 ) NM Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 38,119 39,107 (2.5 ) % 38,119 40,534 (6.0 ) %

NM= Not Meaningful

(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). (See, “Use of Non-GAAP Measures,” for more details.)

First-Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 20.2% quarter-on-quarter to $1.3 million , from $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, but decreased by 14.3% year-over-year from $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 20.2% quarter-on-quarter to , from in the fourth quarter of 2022, but decreased by 14.3% year-over-year from in the first quarter of 2022. Consolidated gross profit increased to $0.8 million from $0.6 million in last quarter and decreased by 12.1% from $0.9 million in the same quarter last year.

increased to from in last quarter and decreased by 12.1% from in the same quarter last year. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, approximately increased by 14.6% when compared to prior quarter.

were in the first quarter of 2023, approximately increased by 14.6% when compared to prior quarter. Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.3 million , which was an increase of loss from an income of $0.3 million last quarter, but a decrease from a loss of $1.1 million in the same quarter last year.

for the first quarter of 2023 was , which was an increase of loss from an income of last quarter, but a decrease from a loss of in the same quarter last year. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the first quarter-end of 2023 amounted to $38.1 million , decreased by approximately $1.0 million from $39.1 million at the fourth quarter-end of 2022.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $38.1 million, or approximately $3.45 per share as of March 31, 2023.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia’s expectations as of May 3, 2023. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

“As life is gradually returning to a post-COVID normal routine,” said GigaMedia CEO James Huang, “we are optimistic for the rebounding of consumer confidence and therefore digital entertainment spendings.” And as always, we will be pursuing sustainable growth and healthy margin by improving our existing products while developing and promoting new offerings in effective ways.

Meanwhile, our business strategies always include expanding through mergers and acquisitions. We will keep looking for investment opportunities that have strategic capacity to accelerate our growth and enhance shareholders’ value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company’s net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as “non-GAAP,” and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the first quarter 2023 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw , and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia’s digital entertainment service business develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the “Business Outlook” section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia’s strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2023 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three months ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 unaudited unaudited unaudited USD USD USD Operating revenues Digital entertainment service revenues 1,325,352 1,101,507 1,545,575 1,325,352 1,101,507 1,545,575 Operating costs Cost of digital entertainment service revenues 533,136 475,714 644,369 533,136 475,714 644,369 Gross profit 792,216 625,793 901,206 Operating expenses Product development and engineering expenses 178,192 163,043 322,438 Selling and marketing expenses 431,089 406,749 435,205 General and administrative expenses 879,655 730,850 971,101 Other 1,082 (245 ) 226 1,490,018 1,300,397 1,728,970 Loss from operations (697,802 ) (674,604 ) (827,764 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 404,550 343,762 62,835 Foreign exchange (loss) gain – net (826 ) 413,529 (339,131 ) Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value (18,729 ) 227,384 — Other-net 107 37,289 4,922 385,102 1,021,964 (271,374 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (312,700 ) 347,360 (1,099,138 ) Income tax expense — (263 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia (312,700 ) 347,097 (1,099,138 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to GigaMedia Basic: Earnings (loss) from continuing operations (0.03 ) 0.03 (0.10 ) Diluted: Earnings (loss) from continuing operations (0.03 ) 0.03 (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 11,052,235 11,052,235 11,052,235 Diluted 11,052,235 11,052,235 11,052,235

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 unaudited audited unaudited USD USD USD Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 37,806,540 38,794,467 40,221,362 Marketable securities-current 7,950,000 7,950,000 — Accounts receivable – net 154,890 199,109 245,742 Prepaid expenses 368,322 60,059 728,280 Restricted cash 312,739 312,823 312,772 Other receivables 766,871 374,025 21,143 Other current assets 122,895 135,624 151,560 Total current assets 47,482,257 47,826,107 41,680,859 Marketable securities – noncurrent 2,371,000 2,371,000 10,322,000 Property, plant & equipment – net 146,094 102,729 79,266 Intangible assets – net 16,537 19,421 9,166 Prepaid licensing and royalty fees 140,850 176,530 299,117 Other assets 1,546,465 1,640,443 2,322,368 Total assets 51,703,203 52,136,230 54,712,776 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable 78,604 52,660 47,916 Accrued compensation 133,645 186,984 188,353 Accrued expenses 878,269 964,203 1,436,606 Unearned revenue 871,981 817,446 890,395 Other current liabilities 636,631 616,151 820,580 Total current liabilities 2,599,130 2,637,444 3,383,850 Other liabilities 793,946 893,174 1,262,455 Total liabilities 3,393,076 3,530,618 4,646,305 Total equity 48,310,127 48,605,612 50,066,471 Total liabilities and equity 51,703,203 52,136,230 54,712,776

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations