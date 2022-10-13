Gigamon Delivers Pivotal Advancements Across Deep Observability Pipeline with GigaVUE 6.0 Release

IT organizations applaud next-generation container network visibility, application metadata integration, and cloud-scale performance for centrally processing network telemetry data

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Gigamon , the leading deep observability company, today announced an expansive set of new capabilities to the Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline . GigaVUE 6.0, the software powering Gigamon Hawk, democratizes security delivery across networking, security, and cloud operations teams while dramatically reducing cross-platform cost and complexity. Gigamon Hawk helps IT teams scale up and scale out with confidence, eliminate security and performance blind spots across cloud traffic and unmanaged hosts, and gain application transparency to secure against threats-in-motion across distributed hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure. Gigamon Hawk amplifies the power of observability by accessing network traffic at the source, whether virtual, container, or physical, and efficiently aggregates, optimizes and enriches it while serving actionable, network-level intelligence to any tooling, anywhere.

Changing Requirements in a Cloud-First World

According to Flexera, 92 percent of large organizations have embraced a multi-cloud infrastructure strategy. In addition, according to market research firm EMA, 96 percent of large organizations expect to integrate network packet and observability intelligence, with 77 percent planning to use network-level intelligence to fortify hybrid cloud security. Consequently, 81 percent of organizations have experienced a cloud-related security incident in the past year.

A New Frontier: Deep Observability

Today’s release introduces a series of major advancements including:

Next-Gen Container Network Visibility – GigaVUE now enables the acquisition of container traffic, delivering the industry’s first universal container tap (UCT) solution deployable with any container network interface (CNI) and any container orchestration, powered by the enhanced Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) for network-level observability with minimal overhead. Deep observability for security and performance can now follow the workload no matter the ephemerality or scale of container-based micro-services.

Application Metadata Integration Framework – Gigamon Hawk application metadata engine integrates directly with leading observability platforms, including Dynatrace , New Relic , and Sumo Logic , using JavaScript object notation (JSON) and Kafka. This integration enables existing observability tools to perform new security functions, such as identifying rogue services, activities, and illegal mining of digital currencies.

Cloud-Scale Network Telemetry Processing – The new GigaVUE-HC1 Plus visibility appliance, an underlying component of Gigamon Hawk, delivers twice the pipeline processing performance in half the physical footprint and power requirements, compared to the previous generation. This purpose-built appliance can efficiently and economically process network telemetry by aggregating telemetry from physical, virtual, and/or container workloads, including telemetry from public cloud workloads.

“We’re excited about the new universal container tap (UCT) solution in the latest release of GigaVUE Cloud Suite as it shows how Gigamon is continuing to innovate to stay current with modern software architectures, including a wide range of Kubernetes-based container deployments,” said Steve Watt, principal, president at Layer8. “Gigamon is heading in the right direction.” Layer8 is a leading value-added Gigamon channel partner that provides comprehensive strategy, design, implementation, staffing, and support services for IT applications and infrastructure.

“As we have moved workloads to the cloud over the last few years, one of the challenges has been maintaining visibility into key applications no matter where they are running,” said Jerry Hulbert, senior vice president of high impact technology solutions at Sev1Tech. “The Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline brings actionable network-level intelligence to all our SIEM, observability, and performance tools, speeding up our troubleshooting and lowering operational costs to secure complex hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructure.”

“IT organizations are increasingly relying on multiple sources of telemetry, including metrics, events, logs and traces to analyze, troubleshoot, and optimize hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructure,” said Akhil Kapoor, vice president of cloud and product partnerships at New Relic. “Our partnership with Gigamon enriches our telemetry data platform with application metadata intelligence that spans more than 5,000 attributes to provide cloud and security operations teams with the deep observability they need to identify and eliminate security blind spots and performance bottlenecks between virtual machines, containers and within and between on-premises, public and private clouds.”

“Today’s GigaVUE 6.0 software release provides IT organizations with next-generation, actionable network-level intelligence that delivers granularity up to the application layer for all workloads including private and public cloud and all container environments,” said Michael Dickman, chief product officer at Gigamon. “Our deep observability pipeline is the realization of our vision to bring rich, ‘ground truth’ network intelligence to our customers, allowing them to solve their most pressing security and operational challenges to manage distributed hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure efficiently and effectively.”

