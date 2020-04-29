“Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly having a baby”

Reports said that the couple’s families are excited about Gigi’s pregnancy.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly becoming parents. In an article published by TMZ, the news site said that “family sources” of the couple confirmed that the supermodel and the singer are having a baby.

The report added that the couple’s families are ecstatic about it.

LOOK: Alexa Ilacad meets Gigi Hadid

Gigi and Zayn began dating in 2015. The super model and former One Direction member have been in an on and off relationship since and in 2018 the two officially announced they have called it quits.

However, by December 2019, the couple seemed to have gotten together again.

Last April 25, Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday with Zayn, her family and friends.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!” Gigi posted on Instagram.