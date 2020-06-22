Gigs In WA Can Happen With Almost No Restrictions From This Saturday

Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

In somewhat of a vindication for our friends in Western Australia who often miss out on tours, gigs in the state will be allowed to operate as normal with only a few restrictions this Saturday.

The state will enter phase 3 of easing restrictions put in place following the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday, 27th June, which means that most concerts can go ahead without punters needing to stand. Mosh away, friends.

“Unseated performances will be allowed at venues such as concert halls, live music venues, bars and pubs,” Premier Mark McGowan said today (22nd June).

In addition, events at major venues – like Perth Stadium – will be able to host events at 50 percent capacity. That means that Perth Stadium, for example, will be able to hold up to 30,000 people.

However, not all gig restrictions have been lifted – venues will still have to apply the one person per 2 square metres rule.

That being said, even that rule might not be in place for much longer. While stage 4 will be introduced this coming Saturday, stage 5 will be introduced towards the end of July should everything go according to plan.

In case you wanted to fly over there because you’re so desperate to catch a gig, tough luck. The WA border with all eastern states remains closed.

“To be clear, the WA hard border will only be removed when the Chief Health Officer of Western Australia is confident the spread of the infection is controlled in the eastern states,” McGowan said.

Let’s hope our friends in WA go hard at their gigs while the rest of the country tries to catch up.