Gilas to enter FIBA ‘bubble’

GILAS Pilipinas is set to enter the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) “bubble” or isolated, sanitized zone with the return of the next two windows for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, scheduled in November 2020 and February 2021.

Although it is too soon for it to make any further comments, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) welcomes the latest development posted on the FIBA.com website of the highest world basketball governing body since all sporting events were canceled due to the coronavirus.

The FIBA Medical Commission and the FIBA Competitions Commission opted for the American “bubble” model instead of the European Bundesliga setup, wherein players, coaches and staff are trusted to stay within the playing venue only and head straight home without going anywhere else for the duration of the sports season.

With only four to eight teams per “bubble” tournament, FIBA safety protocols must be followed by the public health authorities of host countries. In due course, host countries will be announcing details about decisions being made at the regional level.

In the first window for the 2021 Asia Cup qualifiers last February 23, Gilas played only one game, winning 100-70 over Indonesia with Thirdy Ravena’s 23 points and eight rebounds. Giving Gilas a 1-0 win-loss record, the victory came after the game against Thailand at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City last February 20 was postponed.

For the next two windows, Gilas Pilipinas is set to play in South Korea against its home team on November 27 and in Thailand against its team on November 30. The Philippine team will have the home-court advantage against the Indonesian team on Feb. 18, 2021 and against the South Korean team on Feb. 21, 2021.

Aside from Ravena, entering the FIBA “bubble” are Justin Baltazar, Allyn Bulandi, Dave Ildefonso, Isaac Go, brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, twins Matt and Mike Nieto, Kobe Paras, Dwight Ramos, Rey Suerte and Jaydee Tungcab