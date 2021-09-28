Gilas Women suffer 91-point loss to China in Asia Cup opener

The Chinese dominated the Filipinos in rebounding, second chance points, points in the paint, field goal percentage, bench points, assists, points from turnovers and steals. PHOTO BY FIBA

THE Gilas Pilipinas Women’s squad suffered a humiliating 91-point, 143-52 loss to China at the start of the team’s campaign in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup at the Prince Hamza Sport Hall in Amman, Jordan on Monday evening, September 27 (Philippine time).

Ranked No. 51 in the world, the Filipinos just could not keep up with the Chinese, ranked No. 7, who aside from having extensive height and reach advantage, used tremendous ball pressure, speed and ball movement to leave the Gilas Women in the dust.

Taking off right away, China raced to a 15-3 lead, but the Philippines, which was playing without 6-foot-2 ace Jack Animam, managed to get within striking distance of a 10-15 deficit, following a 7-0 run that was capped by a triple halfway from Clare Castro through the first frame.

However, from there, the Chinese, whose average height was 6-foot-1, just manhandled the Filipinos, whose average height was only 5-foot-6, as the former pestered the latter on defense to fuel their offense and finish the quarter with a 20-7 run that went up by 18 points to 35-17.

China didn’t let up, leading by as much as 40 points at the half with 69-29, by 70 points with 108-38 in the third quarter and by its biggest lead of 92 points with 139-47 in the dying seconds of the contest.

Yang Liwei led the Chinese with 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting on top of five assists and two rebounds while 6-foot-7 Li Yueru put up 18 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Six-foot-nine Han Xu cashed in 17 markers, six rebounds and three assists as Zhang Ru chipped in 15 points and seven assists for the Chinese, who had a total of eight players scoring double digits.



Gilas veteran guard Afril Bernardino carried the offensive for the Philippines with 17 points on 8-of-18 shooting plus seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks for good measure.

Bernardino didn’t get enough support though, as no one from Gilas breached double digit scoring aside from her. Janine Pontejos scored seven points while Ella Fajardo cashed in six markers in the contest.

The Chinese dominated the Filipinos in rebounding, 55-23; second chance points, 21-6; points in the paint, 68-24; field goal percentage, 60.67 – 30.88; bench points, 71-18; assists, 52-29; points from turnovers, 34-8; and steals, 17-2.

The Gilas Women, whose only player to breach 6 feet was center Clare Castro at 6-foot-5, never overtook China even for a single point throughout the ball game.

The Philippines will try to bounce back on September 29 when it faces world No. 3 Australia ‒ a literal must-win for the Gilas Pilipinas Women’s squad if it wants to make the top 3 of Group B.

The game will be at 12 midnight (Philippine time).

After the group phase games, the top team in Group B as well as in Group A will secure a semifinal berth.

Next, the top two and top three teams in both Group A and Group B will figure in a crossover battle where the top two teams gain the last two semis berths.

Then, the top four teams in both Group A and Group B will be eliminated but will battle for seventh place, allowing the winner to stay in the A Division. A loss could merit a possible relegation to the weaker Division B.