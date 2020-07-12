Gina Tenedora passes away

CALAPAN CITY–Gina C. Tenedora passed away peacefully on Sunday after a lingering illness. She was 53.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gina is survived by her mother Perla Tenedora; sister Ethel and husband Anthony Ringrose-voase and their children Anna, Lizzie, Thomas and Catah; sister Alma and husband Teddy Maloles and children Honey, Nika, Hart and Elaiza.

Her body lies at the San Fernando Funeral Parlor in this city.

FEATURED STORIES

Interment will be on July 15 at the Divine Mercy Memorial Park.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ