Ginebra, Phoenix dispute last PBA playoffs berth

Standings after elimination round: TNT (10-1); Meralco (9-2); Magnolia (8-3); San Miguel (7-4); NorthPort (6-5); Rain or Shine (6-5); NLEX (5-6); Phoenix (4-7); Ginebra (4-7); Terrafirma (4-7); Alaska (3-8); Blackwater (0-11)

Games Saturday

(DHVSU gym, Bacolor, Pampanga) 4:35 p.m. Barangay Ginebra vs Phoenix

After losing its final elimination round game against Meralco on Thursday which denied Barangay Ginebra an outright entry to the playoffs, the Gin Kings still found themselves barely breathing to resume their title defense in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Ginebra is still alive because NorthPort Batang Pier gave the also-ran Alaska Aces a sound 122-94 beating in the second game on Thursday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

That win by NorthPort prevented Alaska from joining the logjam at 8th place. Had there been a four-way tie for the last playoffs spot, the Gin Kings would have been automatically eliminated due to an inferior quotient.

As it is, Ginebra needs to play one more game on Saturday against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters. The winner of this match will face top seed TNT in the first round of the playoffs where the Tropang Giga has a twice-to-beat advantage.



By virtue of an inferior quotient in the tie-break, the Dyip were knocked out of the equation, leaving the Gin Kings and the Fuel Masters to engage in a rubber match.

The Fuel Masters are well-rested and would like to take advantage of an opportunity to get back at the Gin Kings, who defeated them in the elimination round, 94-87.

For Ginebra, this is a chance to rebound from a slump and rejuvenate its mission for a third straight PBA crown.

In the first round of the playoffs, No. 2 Meralco will also have a twice-to-beat edge against No. 7 NLEX.

The other two quarterfinals match-ups are between No.3 Magnolia and No. 6 Rain or Shine and between No. 4 San Miguel and No. 5 NorthPort.