Ginebra upends Phoenix to pocket last quarterfinals spot

Playing with some measure of pride and sense of urgency, defending champion Barangay Ginebra kept its title retention campaign alive and made the quarterfinal round of the PBA Philippine Cup.

The Gin Kings on Saturday outplayed the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, 95-85, in a do-or-die duel for the eighth and final playoffs berth at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Prince Caperal, last year’s Most Improved Player, played his best game of the season, finishing with 19 points to lead the Gin Kings, who are gunning for their third straight PBA championship.

Caperal’s steady shooting more than made up for the absence of injured starting power forward Japeth Aguilar, who will miss the remainder of the Philippine Cup, according to Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

“We started Prince for the first time. I told him (Caperal), we’ll find a way to get your confidence going,” said Cone. “We’re gonna start you in the basketball game and we made some adjustments offensively.”

Caperal didn’t disappoint his coach and delivered key baskets that set the tone for the Gin Kings’ breakaway. Ginebra posted its biggest lead at 88-71 and were very much in control for the most part of the second half.

Stanley Pringle scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists, but the biggest factor was the Gin Kings’ defensive game plan on Phoenix’s top gun Matthew Wright.



Wright missed his first nine shots and was scoreless in the first half. He started to pick up his offense in the second half and wound up with a quiet 14 points on a dismal 5-of-22 shooting from the field. His limited production as well as Jason Perkins’ mediocre game even after finishing with 15 points and eight boards were not enough to compensate for the absence of key players Vic Manuel and Justin Chua in the game.

Cone had Wright’s name written on the white board as the focal point of the team’s defensive game plan.

“We had a whiteboard in the locker room and we have one name up there on the whiteboard – Wright. There were a lot of things we were talking about, but there’s only one name,” added Cone. “He was obviously our target tonight. He was the guy we really need to focus on. If they have to have a great game tonight, it will really come to him.

“We did really our best to play him as a team. It wasn’t just one-on-one, but I thought JD (Jared Dillinger) came out and played really well, although he got injured in the fourth quarter and we don’t know his status at this point.”

The Gin Kings have survived the first storm on Saturday by beating Phoenix. But a stronger typhoon comes their way as Barangay Ginebra takes on top seed TNT Tropang Giga in the quarterfinal round.

Ginebra needs to beat TNT twice in a row to advance to the next round.

The Tropang Giga have won all but one game in the elimination round and appeared to be on a mission to dislodge the same team which defeated them in last year’s bubble tournament.