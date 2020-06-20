“Ginger Conejero pregnant with second child”

Ginger Conejero and her husband Bruno Saab are expecting their second child.

Ginger Conejero and her husband Bruno Saab are expecting their second child.

The former beauty queen and “Star Patrol” reporter shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Sharing photos of their firstborn daughter Olivia holding a sonogram, Ginger wrote: “Olivia, we’ve got some news for you… You’re gonna have someone to boss around, I mean play with, all the time.”

Ginger and Bruno tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California in August 2018.

Their daughter Olivia was born in February 2019.