“Ginger Conejero shares her mom’s battle with cancer in the US”

Former TV Patrol Star Patroller Ginger Conejero reveals how she has been able to take care of her mom even during times of quarantine.

After her debut as a reporter for US network NBC Bay Area earlier this month, former Kapamilya reporter Ginger Conejero shared her thoughts regarding their family’s battle with her mom’s heath. Ginger’s mom was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer at the age of 66 years old in 2015.

On her Instagram account last May 19, Ginger wrote,

“Today reminds me of how we started our fight against cancer 5 years ago. My mom and I sitting in the infusion center, talking about everything under the sun, laughing, munching on the graham crackers they give out as she got treatment. Since then, chemo has continued but in various forms and I, not at the same capacity. I don’t get to sit with her through the actual treatment anymore, thanks to work and other responsibilities, and now Covid. We still try to make the most of it though•

•

But today was like 5 years ago – hours before an outpatient procedure, it was me and her in the hospital, waiting, talking and laughing – trying to keep our minds free from worry and anxiety. Me and #mywarriormama•

•

Circumstances may never go back to our old normal, before diagnosis, but I cherish every moment we have together in this new normal. Kind of fitting since we are all transitioning to a new norm these days. (Can’t thank UCSF enough for allowing me to come be with her after completing a thorough application and screening process). Little by little restrictions seem like they are starting to ease, giving me hope we will all settle back to our new norm soon enough…

And more memories will be made outside the home and hospital.?”

Before joining NBC, Ginger joined the Miss Philippines Earth competition in 2006 where she was crowned 1st runner up. She was also part of ABS-CBN shows like TV Patrol, Umagang Kay Ganda, and Mornings @ANC before moving back to the US where she became part of Balitang America as part of TFC-USA.