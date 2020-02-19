“Gino Roque, Kiara Takahashi hope to explore acting, dancing, and singing opportunities”

Gino Roque and Kiara Takahashi are currently going through various workshops to hone their skills both individually and as a love team.

Former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemates Gino Roque and Kiara Takahashi, dubbed KiaNo, revealed that both of them are currently taking various workshops to hone their skills as performers.

The couple, who served as presenters during the fifth edition of the PUSH Awards , shared their experience hosting for the event.

“Siyempre to be able to announce the winners siyempre honored and to be part of this po, I’m very happy. And congratulations sa lahat ng mga nanalo,” Kiara Takahashi said on the sidelines of the PUSH Awards 2020 .

“To be part of this prestigious awards — I would like to say thanks to all the fans and supporters din that voted us and to all the winners. They all deserve it. So salamat. Thank you again for having us,” Gino Roque said.

On what’s keeping them busy right now, Takahashi said: “Meron din kaming concert. Na-postpone po ‘yung date pero abangan na lang po sa Star Hunt social media accounts for updates kung kelan ulit ‘yung next date niya.” She added: “Workshops everyday po talaga and rehearsals.”

Hoping to diversify their talents both individually and as a couple, Roque and Takahashi shared that they are currently going through various workshops to hone their skills in different fields.

“So they’re trying to hone my skills especially with dancing because I can’t dance. So now slowly meron akong groove konti. I guess also with the businesses because dapat tutok ako diyan eh,” Roque said.

Meanwhile, Takahashi, who will mark her stage debut via Tabing Ilog, shared the specific talents that she wants to develop as an artist.

“Ako po siyempre gusto ko pa po i-explore more sa craft ko din sa singing. Ngayon tina-try ko din acting. Ngayon po ginagawa ko siya. Pero alam ko marami pa akong dapat i-enhance at dapat matutuhan tungkol dun. And I’m very excited to learn new things more,” Takahashi said.

Roque, on the other hand, said: “For me naman po it’s more acting. I wanna see what I can do either on the big screen or the TV screen or online. I just want to see what I can do and feeling ko kaya naman namin.”

When asked about who she wants to work with on her future projects, Takahashi said it would be an honor to be able to do projects with any Kapamilya star.

“Personally for me, kahit sino talaga. Ang laking bagay na po nu’n sakin. Katulad nang first time ko sa MMK. Nakatrabaho ko si Jane. Sobrang tuwang-tuwa talaga ako. Isang karangalan sa akin makatrabaho kahit sino na Kapamilya talaga or sinong artist,” Takahashi stated.

Meanwhile, Roque said he wants to do a project with Donny Pangilinan who happens to be a family friend of theirs.

“Same. Any artist would be awesome. And especially with Donny Pangilinan because he’s a family friend of ours. And so to work with him would be really fun. Every day on set would be very crazy but very fun,” said Roque.