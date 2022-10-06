Gippsland Country Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

The Gippsland Country Music Festival is returning for another year, with the artist lineup announced for the regional Victorian event’s 2023 edition. It will be the third instalment of the festival, following sold-out undertakings in 2021 and 2022.

Taking place at Lardner Park in Gippsland, Victoria on Saturday, 22nd April, the festival will be headlined by Troy Cassar-Daley and Lee Kernaghan, with the latter having also appeared at the inaugural edition of the festival. The pair will be joined by Adam Brand, Beccy Cole, Sara Storer and many more.

Troy Cassar-Daley to headline Gippsland Country Music Festival

“When we first talked about launching Gippsland Country Music Festival, we bounced around headliner ideas and Troy Cassar-Daley was straight away at the top of the list,” organiser Aidan McLaren said, describing the 2023 edition as something of a dream line-up.

The lineup includes a number of rising stars, such as Josh Setterfield, Jade Gibson and Gareth Leach, as well as Gippsland Country’s first-ever international recruit, New Zealander Kaylee Bell. The festival will also stage a local country music showcase, with four winners from the region getting the opportunity to perform at the festival

Alongside the music, the event will offer a woodchopping competition, freestyle motocross, line dancing, carnival rides, and market stalls. Tickets to the festival are on sale from Thursday, 13th October.

Gippsland Country Music Festival 2023

Lee Kernaghan

Troy Cassar-Daley

Adam Brand

Beccy Cole

Sara Storer

Kaylee Bell

Josh Setterfield

Jade Gibson

Gareth Leach

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 23rd April, 2023 – Lardner Park, Gippsland, VIC

Tickets on sale from Thursday, 13th October.

