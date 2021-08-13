GIR rises to 2-month high at end-July

THE country’s gross international reserves (GIR) increased to a two-month high of $106.54 billion at the end of July on the back of foreign currency deposits by the government and higher gold prices.

According to preliminary data issued by the central bank on Friday, the total was 0.73 percent and 8.05 percent more than the $105.76 billion recorded at the end of June and the $98.60 billion reported a year earlier.

The amount at the end of July was the biggest since the end of May this year when it was $107.25 billion.

“The month-on-month increase in the GIR level reflected mainly the inflows from the national government’s net foreign currency deposits with the BSP, which includes proceeds from its issuance of ROP Global Bonds and upward adjustment in the value of the BSP’s gold holdings due to the increase in the price of gold in the international market,” the Bangko Sentral explained.

The national government raised $3 billion (about P145 billion) through its latest dual tranche global bond issuance. The 10.5-year tranche brought in $750 million while the 25-year tranche generated $2.25 billion.

The central bank added that inflows were somewhat offset by outflows from its foreign exchange operations and the national government’s repayment of its foreign currency debt obligations.

The BSP further said the current dollar-reserves figure “represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer.” It also covers 12.1 months of imports, picking up from 12 months at the end of June and also wider than the 10.1 months a year ago; 7.7 times the country’s short-term foreign debt based on original maturity; and 5.1 times the country’s short-term external debt based on residual maturity.

At the end of July, the difference between GIR and total short-term liabilities, termed as net international reserves, expanded to $106.55 billion, up from $105.76 billion the previous month.

This year, the Bangko Sentral anticipates these reserves to rise to $115 billion. This corresponds to 11.9 months of import cover, thanks to current and financial account inflows.

“The revised GIR forecast is $1 billion higher than the March 2021 projection of $114 billion due to revaluation adjustments and projected sustained foreign borrowings by the national government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as to aggressively fund recovery-supportive infrastructure,” the central bank noted.