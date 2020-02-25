Girl, 11, donates liver to save toddler’s life

Trending Now

Surgeons bring a toddler back to life after he received a liver donation from an 11-year-old girl in South China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. China Daily/Asia News Network

BEIJING — An 11-year-old gave a toddler a second life by donating her liver after passing way in South China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

The young donor was diagnosed as brain dead when she was admitted to the first affiliated hospital of Guangxi medical university on Feb 14.

A 34-month-old was suffering serious hepatopathy and was in a critical situation at the same hospital.

The girl’s heartbroken parents decided to donate their daughter’s liver to save another life.

After a 10-hour long transplant operation , the boy was brought to life again on Feb 17.

