Trending Now

Girl, 7, in Ilocos is youngest COVID-19 fatality

thumbnail
Health TopNews
admin

Girl, 7, in Ilocos is youngest COVID-19 fatality

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has claimed the life of its youngest victim so far — a seven-year-old girl from the Ilocos Region.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the patient, “PH2415”, died March 26 but was only confirmed to have COVID-19 on March 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minor had no travel history to places with confirmed COVID-19 cases and no other comorbidities or existing health conditions.

DOH said the patient died of hypovolemic shock secondary to acute gastroenteritis, severe dehydration, and pediatric community-acquired pneumonia.

FEATURED STORIES

The girl was among the total 136 fatalities from COVID-19 recorded by DOH as of Friday. To date, the Philippines has 3,018 people infected with the highly contagious respiratory illness and 52 recoveries.

KGA

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: 2019-nCoV, China, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Death Toll, DoH, Health, Ilocos, Local news, lockdown, Luzon, Nation, national news, NcoV, nCoV update, news, novel coronavirus, Outbreak, pandemic, PH2415, Philippine news updates, Philippines, Quarantine, State of Calamity, Virus, Wuhan
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top