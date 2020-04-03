Girl, 7, in Ilocos is youngest COVID-19 fatality

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has claimed the life of its youngest victim so far — a seven-year-old girl from the Ilocos Region.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the patient, “PH2415”, died March 26 but was only confirmed to have COVID-19 on March 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minor had no travel history to places with confirmed COVID-19 cases and no other comorbidities or existing health conditions.

DOH said the patient died of hypovolemic shock secondary to acute gastroenteritis, severe dehydration, and pediatric community-acquired pneumonia.

FEATURED STORIES

The girl was among the total 136 fatalities from COVID-19 recorded by DOH as of Friday. To date, the Philippines has 3,018 people infected with the highly contagious respiratory illness and 52 recoveries.

KGA