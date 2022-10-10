Girl Talk, Peking Duk, Spacey Jane Playing Inaugural Dream Machine Bali

The Dream Machine festival is heading overseas in 2023, with the festival organisers announcing the debut of Dream Machine Bali. The Indonesian edition of the event follows on from its debut in the Whitsundays earlier this year.
Spearheaded by the team behind the Wine Machine and Snow Machine festivals, Dream Machine Bali aims to bring all of the fun of an electronic-influenced music festival to a dream-like location. The inaugural Balinese event is taking place within the luxurious Nusa Dua precinct from Thursday, 8th through Monday, 12th June 2023.
The lineup includes electronic dance and indie-electro acts Peking Duk (DJ set), Harvey Sutherland (DJ set), L D R U, 1300, Northeast Party House and Stace Cadet. They’ll be joined by Boy & Bear, Client Liaison, Spacey Jane, Vera Blue, Winston Surfshirt and San Cisco .
Although the vast majority of acts are Australian, Dream Machine Bali will also feature US mash-up maestro Girl Talk. Full lineup and ticketing details for the festival’s Bali debut are available below.
Dream Machine Bali
- 1300
- Boy & Bear
- Client Liaison
- Girl Talk (USA)
- Groove City
- Harvey Sutherland (DJ set)
- Holy Holy
- Hot Dub Time Machine
- Illy
- Jimi The Kween
- LDRU
- Mell Hall
- Northeast Party House
- Peking Duk (DJ set)
- San Cisco
- Sideboob
- Spacey Jane
- Stace Cadet
- Sycco
- Tori Levett
- Tyson O’Brien
- Vera Blue
- Winston Surfshirt
Dates & Venue
- Thursday, June 8th – Monday, 12th June, 2023 – Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Sign up for presale now. Tickets on sale from Wednesday, 19th October.
