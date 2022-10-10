Girl Talk, Peking Duk, Spacey Jane Playing Inaugural Dream Machine Bali

The Dream Machine festival is heading overseas in 2023, with the festival organisers announcing the debut of Dream Machine Bali. The Indonesian edition of the event follows on from its debut in the Whitsundays earlier this year.

Spearheaded by the team behind the Wine Machine and Snow Machine festivals, Dream Machine Bali aims to bring all of the fun of an electronic-influenced music festival to a dream-like location. The inaugural Balinese event is taking place within the luxurious Nusa Dua precinct from Thursday, 8th through Monday, 12th June 2023.

Peking Duk – ‘Honest (feat. Slayyyter)’

[embedded content]

The lineup includes electronic dance and indie-electro acts Peking Duk (DJ set), Harvey Sutherland (DJ set), L D R U, 1300, Northeast Party House and Stace Cadet. They’ll be joined by Boy & Bear, Client Liaison, Spacey Jane, Vera Blue, Winston Surfshirt and San Cisco .

Although the vast majority of acts are Australian, Dream Machine Bali will also feature US mash-up maestro Girl Talk. Full lineup and ticketing details for the festival’s Bali debut are available below.

Dream Machine Bali

1300

Boy & Bear

Client Liaison

Girl Talk (USA)

Groove City

Harvey Sutherland (DJ set)

Holy Holy

Hot Dub Time Machine

Illy

Jimi The Kween

LDRU

Mell Hall

Northeast Party House

Peking Duk (DJ set)

San Cisco

Sideboob

Spacey Jane

Stace Cadet

Sycco

Tori Levett

Tyson O’Brien

Vera Blue

Winston Surfshirt

Dates & Venue

Thursday, June 8th – Monday, 12th June, 2023 – Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

Sign up for presale now. Tickets on sale from Wednesday, 19th October.

