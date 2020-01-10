“Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon to perform in Manila in February”

Kim Hyoyeon, a member of the K-pop group Girls’ Generation who has since become a DJ, is returning to Manila to play music for her Filipino fans this February.

Kim Hyoyeon, a member of the K-pop group Girls’ Generation who has since become a DJ, is returning to Manila to play music for her Filipino fans this February.

In an announcement by events promoter FanLive PH, Kim, otherwise known as DJ Hyo, will play a DJ set at House Manila, Resorts World Manila in Pasay on February 8.

Tickets are priced at P5,000 door charge and are available for purchase via Ticket2Me.

Kim debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation, one of the best-selling artists and most popular girl groups both in South Korea and worldwide.