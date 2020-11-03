“Giselle Sanchez and husband renew wedding vows after 20 years of marriage”

See the snapshots of Giselle Sanchez and Emil Buencamino’s renewal of vows.

Actress and television host Giselle Sanchez and her husband Emil Buencamino renewed their wedding vows after two decades.

“Allow me to share my joy as I renewed my wedding vows with my husband after twenty years of blissful marriage,” Giselle posted on her Instagram page.

Giselle shared snapshots of their renewal of vows on social media and extended her gratitude to those who helped them make the ceremony happen.

The actress shared that the ceremony was held in a convent and they made donations to the said convent to mark the occasion.

“Dear Emil, thank you for agreeing on a quiet intimate ceremony inside the convent where I serve. Instead of spending lavishly on an anniversary, we opted to donate and help the projects of the #daughtersofsaintanne convent,” she said

“In the middle of the pandemic and after a storm, kindness is needed for this world to thrive,” Giselle added.

In an interview in Magandang Buhay before, Giselle shared that she met Emil when she borrowed a camera from the latter’s brother.

“Mahirap lang kami noon, MassComm ako, kailangan ko ng video cam. Tiningnan ko sa listahan namin, sino ba ang mukha kong mayayaman na kaklase, ito si Miguel Buencamino, pero 11 na ‘yon kasi talagang wala na desperado na ako, tulog na si Miguel, siya ngayon (si Emil) ang nakasagot… the rest is history,” she stated.