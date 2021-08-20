Give Gift Boutique Launched Mid-Autumn Hampers with Lighting Decor and Moon Cake Gift Boxes for Debating CustomersGiveGift-image-EN.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 August 2021 – As the idea of gifting is moving with the times, we strive to delight recipients with wonderful gifts that are both upscale and creative. Thus, Give Gift Boutique, the leading online flower shop in Hong Kong, has launched a series of luxury hampers and has teamed up with Reign for the mid-autumn hampers with lighting decor, and the hampers can be paired with the newly introduced moon cake gift boxes of well-known brands including Maxim, Van Gogh SENSES, Reign, the Ritz-Carlton, W Hotel, the Peninsula, Lady M, and so on. And all of the mid-autumn hampers and cake gift boxes with various choices are meticulously picked and matched by the gift designers with over 10 years of experience, which helps you make fabulous gifts for the ones you appreciate.

The Mooncakes of Reign Will be Available on September 2

The mooncakes of Reign are crafted by Swiss Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Marc Soldati. It uses interesting ingredients while insisting on making mooncakes in traditional manual kneading and baking ways.

The truffle egg lava custard mini mooncake is infused with fresh truffle and truffle sauce from Umbriain its fine and rich egg lava custard, which makes the unique aroma of truffles. And the south African abalone egg custard mini mooncakes are infused with slow-cooked South African abalone cubes in their creamy custard and salted egg filling, which makes a rich and chewy taste. Each piece of mooncake is individually packaged in a circular tin printed with Monet’s masterpieces, and the packagings of the gift boxes are exquisite. And they will be available on Give Gift Boutique’s online store from September 2 this year.

3 Types of Festive Mid-Autumn Hampers with Lighting Decor

As Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, Give Gift Boutique launched a series of mid-autumn hampers, including 3 types of Mid-Autumn hampers with lighting decor. The auspiciously designed lighting decor of each hamper is inspired by the fable picture of the moon, clouds, and the moon rabbit, which makes them the spotlight of the festive night of the reunion. And the Italian-styled INSPIRIA packaging makes them the exquisite and captivating hampers for the Mid-Autumn Festival. In addition, each type of hampers is designed for people with different needs and favors and is packed with meticulously matched valuable gifts. You can impress the recipients with the wonderful hampers without hesitation.

Mid-Autumn Gift Hamper with Lighting Decor MS01

CC, Hong Kong, Bird’s Nest

Michelin Star Reign Caviar Egg Custard Mooncakes 2pcs

Imperial Bird’s Nest Selected Natural dried Mushroom Gift Box / On Kee, Dried mushroom (8 taels)

Ginax American Ginseng Slices Gift Box

IBN Life Concept Colla Corii Asini Jujube / Days Gone by Candy Gift Box

Master Wan SUGAR COATED PECAN (Special Version) / European Premium Nuts

Mid-Autumn Gift Hamper with Lighting Decor MS03

Perrier Jouet Grand Brut / Moet & Chandon, France, Brut Imperial Champagne Full Bottle 750ml

Michelin Star Reign Caviar Egg Custard Mooncakes 2pcs

Italia, Venchi Assorted Chocolate Gift Box / European premium Cookies or chocolate gift box

Lady M Blend Coffee / Cova Coffee

TWG Tea Gift Box / Tea Forte Tea Box

Italy large truffled sauce

European Premium import biscuit or breadstick

Mid-Autumn Gift Hamper with Lighting Decor MS05

Mid-Autumn Fruit Collection

Japanese citrus in box

Japanese Aomori Apple

Japanese Orin Apple

Kirin Fruit

Michelin Star Reign Caviar Egg Custard Mooncakes 2pcs

Godiva Chocolatier cacao chocolate bar / chocolate

European import chocolate biscuit / Import Pastry

12 Newly Introduced Moon Cake Gift Boxes with Premium Ingredients

The gift designers of Give Gift Boutique have carefully picked the most captive mooncakes this year. In addition to the distinctively flavored mooncakes of Reign, there are mooncakes of well-known brands loved by most customers.

Maxim’s White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with 2 Egg Yolks. The refreshing fragrance of white lotus seed paste and premium salted egg yolks matches flawlessly and creates an iconic and memorable flavor. And it is Awarded 2021 Gold Medal of Monde Selection International Quality Award.

Van Gogh SENSES Luxury Mooncake 3D Gift Set-Starry Night. The fragrant and creamy custard is filled in its crispy skin, and the packagings are as fascinating as artistic works. They are pleasing gifts to attract your recipients.

The Ritz-Carlton Bounty and Bliss Mini Egg Custard Mooncakes. The packaging is designed with designed in cooperation with SCAD (Savannah University of Art and Design), and the design of the moon rabbit makes the elegant packaging more refreshing.

W Hotel “Illuminate Your Senses” Mooncake Box. There are Lava Egg Custard Mooncake and Mini Golden Custard Mooncake of W Hotel, each type of the mooncakes are paired with Wu Yi Big Red Robe Tea to make the mooncakes more fragrant and less greasy. And the packagings are full of urban style with fantastic colors.

3 Types of The Peninsula Mooncake Gift Box. They are Constellation Mooncake Gift Box includes various flavors, the Mini Egg Custard Mooncake, and the Spring Moon Mooncake.

Lady M Mooncakes Gift Box. The mooncakes of Lady M are loved by young consumers these years. They feature a luxe and creamy egg custard wrapped in a golden mooncake shell, and the design of the spinning Ferris wheel is creative and exquisite.

These mooncake gift boxes have been added to the add-on gifts on the website of Give Gift Boutique. It is easy for you to make delightful gifts with these mooncake gift boxes to satisfy the recipients.

The One-stop Company Gift Customizing

During “the war of gifts” on important festivals each year, every company is struggling to impress their clients with wonderful gifts that show the unique icon of the company, so that the company can seize the rare opportunities to create brand buzz.

To cater to the gift-giving needs of companies, Give Gift Boutique provides more than a hundred categories of corporate gifts, including mid-autumn hampers, fruit hampers, gourmet hampers, and so on. In addition, it provides a one-stop bespoke corporate gift service range from packaging, designing, formating to gift theme and function, to create fascinating gifts unique icon of the company.

Way to Purchase

