GIVEAWAY: Win a Double Pass to Ultra Australia + SHEIN Spending Money

The 2023 instalment of Ultra Australia is happening at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Kings Domain this Saturday, 15th April. The lineup is led by Dutch EDM star Hardwell, who’ll be making his first appearance on Australian shores since 2014. Joining him will be Italian DJ Deborah De Luca, Dutch hardstyle duo Sub Zero Project, English producer Darren Styles, German techno act Juliet Fox and plenty more.

We’ve got one festival double pass to give away, which comes with a $50 voucher to spend at fashion and lifestyle e-retailer SHEIN. SHEIN will be hosting a pop-up glam station at this year’s Ultra Australia. They’ve also teamed up with the festival for a co-branded merch drop. See below for competition details.

Ultra 2023: Hardwell, Timmy Trumpet, Sub Zero Project + More

Ultra is holding just one event in Australia this year. A Sydney instalment launched in 2019, but since the Covid break, Ultra Australia has been a Melbourne-only affair. The lineup also features Sydney genre-shifter Timmy Trumpet, London-via-Amsterdam trance act Ben Gold, Dutch DJ Ferry Corsten, UK tropical house producer Jonas Blue, Belgian techno duo Joyhauser, tech-trance artist Sneijder and Irish trance DJ Solarstone.

We have one double pass to give away for this Saturday’s Ultra event in Melbourne. To win, email us at press@musicfeeds.com.au with “Ultra Australia Giveaway” in the subject line and a one-sentence description of your least favourite festival fashion trend.

