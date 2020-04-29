Glades return with brand new single ‘Vertigo’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 29, 2020

Aussie pop trio Glades are making their highly anticipated return today, with the release of their new single ‘Vertigo’.

‘Vertigo’ marks the band’s first new song of the year, and their first new song since the 2018 release of their debut album To Love You.

Of the new song, the band’s instrumentalist Joey Wenceslao said that the song was always going to be the lead single to their forthcoming second album.

“We knew ‘Vertigo’ had to be the first single because it’s such a shock,” Wenceslao said in a press statement.

“It’s very different. Sometimes when you’re so infatuated with someone, you can’t see any of the red flags that your friends are seeing – this song is a warning to a friend about a girl who’s trouble, because you don’t want to see them get hurt.”

The band’s frontwoman Karina Savage spoke to Billboard, who premiered the song, saying “It’s a warning to a friend who’s trying to pursue someone who’s emotionally unavailable and has a history of breaking hearts.”

“Despite what’s going on in the world we still wanted to continue to share music,” she continued. “I’ve been dancing around the house to this song. For us creating and listening keeps us sane in isolation and we hope our art can bring you joy in this time, too.”

‘Vertigo’ is the band’s lead single from their second album, Planetarium, due out later this year.

Listen to ‘Vertigo’ below.