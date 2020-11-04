Gladys Berejiklian Says The VIC/NSW Border Will Open Later This Month

In huge news, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has revealed that the NSW/VIC border will open up on Monday, 23rd November after months of closure.

Berejiklian revealed the news via a press conference, and then confirmed it through Twitter.

“On Monday, 23 November – the NSW/Victoria border will reopen,” the premier wrote.

“We need to keep moving forward as we live with COVID-19. I have confidence that everyone will continue to work hard to keep everyone safe.”

This news comes as NSW reports 3 locally transmitted cases today, all of which are linked to a known case and all of which were already isolating.

This will no doubt have a huge potential impact on touring opportunities, as bands have recently been restricted to touring within their own states.

This news also comes shortly after Queensland premier Anastacia Palaszczuk announced that Queensland would open its borders to all of NSW except the greater Sydney area.