Gladys Berejiklian Says There Will Be No Restrictions On Dancing Anywhere In NSW From Monday

After a year of living in Footloose style conditions due to the pandemic, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has revealed that restrictions on dancing will finally be lifted from Monday, 29th April.

The announcement comes as part of a major easing of restrictions statewide, all set to take place from 12:01am on Monday – right in time for the long weekend.

Another announcement of note is that all venues will be able to operate at the one-person-per-2sqm rule, and seated entertainment venues will now be able to operate at 100 per cent capacity.

The changes announced are as follows, per the ABC:

No restrictions on singing anywhere

No restrictions on dancing anywhere

100 per cent seated capacity at entertainment venues

No caps on weddings or funerals

No cap on visitors in the home (if there are more than 100 people there must be a COVID-19 safety plan and electronic recording of visitor details)

200 people allowed at personal outdoor public gatherings

All venues to move to 2sqm rule, but will allow 25 people before the rule applies

Mask use on public transport will become ‘strongly recommended’ as opposed to ‘mandatory’

This announcement follows that of earlier this month, where those in NSW were finally allowed to stand and enjoy a beer in venues again.

It’s been a hard 12 months, everyone. Let’s fucking get to it.

