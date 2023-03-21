Gladys Knight, Bruce Springsteen to Receive National Medals of Arts from President Joe Biden

Bruce Springsteen and revered singer Gladys Knight are among those set to receive National Medals of Arts from US President Joe Biden this week. Fashion designer Vera Wang, award-winning actor and Veep legend Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and screenwriter/actor Mindy Kaling have also been named as recipients.

“The National Medal of Arts recipients have helped to define and enrich our nation’s cultural legacy through their life long passionate commitment,” Maria Rosario Jackson, Chair of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), shared in a White House press release. “We are a better nation because of their contributions. Their work helps us see the world in different ways. It inspires us to reach our full potential and recognize our common humanity. I join the President in congratulating and thanking them.”

The NEA statement goes on to describe Springsteen as one of the USA’s “greatest performers and storytellers”. “Bruce Springsteen’s music celebrates our triumphs, heals our wounds, and gives us hope, capturing the unyielding spirit of what it means to be American,” it reads.

Regarding Knight, the NEA writers that the singer’s “exceptional talent influenced many musical genres” and inspired generations of artists.

Springsteen is no stranger to a White House medal, having received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama back in 2016.

The medals will be presented on Tuesday, 21st March at the White House. If you fancy, you can watch the event on the livestream at 4.30pm ET.

