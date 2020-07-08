“Gladys Reyes and husband Christopher Roxas open a catering business amidst the pandemic”

Celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas push to promote the opening of their catering business amidst the current pandemic.

After opening their latest restaurant in 2018, celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas (whose real name is Jean-Christophe Sommereux), recently launched their own catering business earlier this year right before the start of the ECQ. In an Instagram video post sharing how the idea to put up their own catering business started, Christopher shared that he was born in France and both his parents were both working as hoteliers which is how he got his passion for cooking. “There was a time in showbiz where nag-iisip na ako na hindi ito yung tama ko na gagawin so I planned to move abroad,” he said.

Christopher was able to gain experience working in the food industry in Monaco and Japan before returning to the Philippines to study culinary arts at the International School for Culinary Arts and Hotel Management International (ISCAHM).

“Then nag-put up ako ng restaurant una sa Laguna but at that time parang hindi pa naman ako ready. I stopped then nagtayo pa rin ako tapos hindi pa rin. Tapos ngayon, we had the chance na magtayo ng restaurant kami again, yung Estela and from there, parang naisip ko, parang lahat ng support group ko is from South. Nalalayuan sila because of the traffic and stuff like that. So I was thinking, ‘Kung di nila matikman yung food ko, dapat dalhin ko sa kanila yung food ko.’ So dun ko naisip mag-catering at dun nag-start at Sommeroux,” he shared.

Gladys, who said that it is her actor-turned-chef husband who is in charge of the kitchen, provides support by taking care of other aspects in their business. “We’ve come up with this idea of putting up a catering because yung passion talaga ni Christopher for food is there since nung bata pa talaga siya. Of course it’s like bringing our food to your table. We have a restaurant but hindi naman everyone can come to our restaurant and marami din nag-re-request kung kelan ba nila matitikman yung luto niya kasi mas ako yung tagatikim. What’s good about it also is yung combination namin dahil si Christopher is half-French and ako naman Kapampangan so yung Kapampangan is known for mga malinamnam na mga pagkain. Like every Sunday, nag-ga-gather kami sa house and then my dad will cook for us mga Filipino food. But when it comes to ibang food like Italian or French, si Christopher naman yung bahala dun,” she shared in their Instagram video post.

The couple first met in their early teens on the set of one of the country’s longest running television series Mara Clara which aired from 1992 to 1997. After seven years of dating, they got married in 2004. Last January, they celebrated their 16th anniversary as a couple.