“Gladys Reyes launches online acting workshop for TV and movies”

After 36 years in showbiz, Gladys Reyes to hold online acting classes for aspiring actors.

Starting her career in showbiz at a very young age, actress Gladys Reyes-Sommereux can already be considered a veteran in acting starting with her breakout role as Clara Del Valle in the ‘90s hit series Mara Clara which had her playing the anti-hero opposite Judy Ann Santos. Last June 16, the 42-year-old actress announced on her social media account that she will be teaching her first online acting workshop this year for aspiring actors from 13 to 40 years old.

She wrote,

“Eto na! Maraming nagtatanong sa akin, paano daw maging kontrabida na di kailangang maging masama sa totoong buhay para lang magampanan ng makatotohanan. Bata pa ko, eto na gusto ko.. umarte! After being a runner-up in Little Ms. Philippines in Eat Bulaga 1984, yun na start ng movie career ko sa @viva_films. My first screen test was Baby Tsina as Ms. Vilma Santos’ daughter. Had my first acting workshop under the multi-awarded director, the late Direk Marilou Diaz-Abaya. First full length role was Muling Buksan Ang Puso again with ate Vi, first maldita role, followed by Nakagapos Na Puso as young Lorna Tolentino and a lot more movies in Viva where I got my first nomination as Best Child Performer, ‘til my first big break in Mara Clara and the rest is history. Di ako magmamarunong, I just want to share what I have learned in my 36 years in the business. Can’t wait na masabi mong ‘Moment ko ‘to’. Join us on our online acting workshop for 13 to 40 years old, whether you’re here or abroad you can join us via zoom.

