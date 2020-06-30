Glass Animals Drop Feelsy New Bop ‘Heat Waves’ & Rescheduled Album Release Date

Your faves Glass Animals are back with a fresh bop and brand new album release date to pop into you iCal.

To start with, their latest jam is a melancholy, introspective, bass-heavy indie-pop trip dubbed ‘Heat Waves’, which comes packing a stunningly cinematic video that sees frontman Dave Bayley meandering through the streets of locked-down London as on-lookers watch him slowly make his way to an empty music venue.

“The ‘Heat Waves’ video is a love letter to live music and the culture and togetherness surrounding it,” Bayley explains. “It was filmed at the peak of the lockdown in my neighbourhood in East London by the lovely people who live around me, just using their phones.

“These are people who are usually out at shows, in galleries, going to cinemas etc,” he continues. “These venues are left empty now, and many of them will not survive. The song is about loss and longing, and ultimately realizing you are unable to save something…and this video is about that but for art, being together, and human contact.”

The singer adds: “Huge love and thank you’s to everyone who got involved and helped out. When everyone was leaning out of their windows filming, I felt that same sense of togetherness and spine-tingling energy that happened at live shows. It made the coldness of performing to an empty room with the band stuck on screens feel even more heart-breaking.”

The track has been peeled off Glass Animals’ forthcoming third studio album, Dreamland, the release date for which was pushed back out of respect for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The LP will now drop worldwide on the revised date of Friday, 7th August.

For now, you can watch the official music video for ‘Heat Waves’ below.

