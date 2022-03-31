Glass Animals Share Gospel-Tinged Cover Of Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’

London’s Glass Animals have shared a cover of Lorde’s 2021 comeback single, ‘Solar Power’. Stream the track below, as well as a new version of Glass Animals’ ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’.

Glass Animals blessed 24 months continues. The UK band’s 2020 single, ‘Heat Waves’, hit number one of the US Billboard Hot 100 last month, having previously reached number one in Australia, the UK and several other major territories, including India and Canada.

In fact, after 68 weeks on the chart, ‘Heat Waves’ remains the ARIA number one single, having now achieved 9x Platinum accreditation. ‘Heat Waves’ appeared on the band’s third album, Dreamland. Dave Bayley and co. released a deluxe edition of the album last year, adding remixes of ‘Tangerine’ (with Arlo Parks), ‘Heat Waves’ (with Iann Dior) and the new single ‘I Don’t Want Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’.

The band’s ‘Solar Power’ cover stays faithful to the original, although it moves at a relatively brisk pace. “I chose ‘Solar Power’ because in a time when we were all stuck indoors a bit, this song made me feel like I was on a beach,” Bayley said in a statement. “It’s a stunning song and then I just had a version of it in my head where it was faster with a gospel choir behind it. So… we made it!”

Glass Animals will tour Australia in July this year, stopping in at Splendour in the Grass and Adelaide’s Spin Off Festival.