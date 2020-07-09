“Glee actress Naya Rivera, still missing”

Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing and is presumed dead after jumping off a boat near Los Angeles, California.

Naya Rivera, the actress who played cheerleader Santana Lopez in the hugely popular US series Glee has gone missing from a lake in Southern California. Her four-year-old Josey Hollis Dorsey was found on a boat rented by Naya on Lake Piru in Ventura County last Wednesday, July 8.

Naya’s son told deputies that his mom “jumped into the water… but didn’t come back up,” according to a report by entertainment site TMZ.

Local law enforcement agency Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for a possible drowning victim at the lake. Helicopters and boat rescue operations were deployed to search the lake and but was suspended due to nightfall and will resume shortly after sunrise on July 9.

The 33-year-old actress is being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. US station KNBC also reported that Naya rented a pontoon boat at the Lake Piru reservoir Wednesday and that her young son was found on the boat wearing a life vest, together with her identification found onboard.

Rivera’s son Josey is from her marriage with actor Ryan Dorsey. The couple divorced in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage. Naya had referred to her son as “my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him” in her 2016 memoir “Sorry Not Sorry.”

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

In the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015, Naya played Santana, a cold-hearted and vicious cheerleader. She appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who killed himself inf 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.