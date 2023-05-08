GLG Opens New Malaysia Office

The world’s insight network opens new office in Kuala Lumpur amid continued growth in APAC, where GLG now has 11 offices

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GLG, the world’s insight network, today announced that it has opened a new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Located in the heart of the capital city, the office will support GLG’s growing, multilingual Kuala Lumpur team and accelerate GLG’s continued growth in the APAC region.

GLG is the world’s insight network, bringing decision makers the insight it takes to get ahead. GLG’s network of experts is the world’s largest and most varied source of first-hand expertise, with thousands of new experts recruited every week. GLG has offices in 14 countries around the world, including 11 offices across Greater China, Singapore, India, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Malaysia.

“We’re thrilled to expand our APAC business with an office in Malaysia – the third-largest economy in Southeast Asia, one of the top 40 globally in terms of GDP, and a growing hub of financial and corporate activity,” said GLG CEO Paul Todd. “This local presence will play an important role in helping us expand our network of experts and support our clients, both locally and around the world.”

GLG’s Malaysia office is located in the landmark Q Sentral office building, minutes away from Kuala Lumpur Sentral Station, the city’s largest transportation hub. The office has capacity for a growing team that supports local, regional, and global clients and GLG Network Members (experts).

“Malaysia’s vibrant, rapidly accelerating market makes it an ideal location for us to be close to our clients and their work,” said Head of GLG APAC Rama Adaikalavan. “We look forward to building our Kuala Lumpur team and investing in this new office.”

About GLG

GLG is the world’s insight network. We connect decision makers to the right experts so they can act with the confidence that comes from true clarity and have what it takes to get ahead. Our network of experts is the world’s largest and most varied source of first-hand expertise, and we recruit hundreds of new experts every day. We bring the power of insight to every great professional decision. Visit GLGinsights.com.

Contact: press@glg.it

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/467697/GLG_Logo.jpg?p=medium600