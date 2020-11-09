Global Beauty & Wellness Awards announces Best Cosmetics and Hotels in the World 2020

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Jury of The Global Beauty & Wellness Awards, headed by Nadja Swarovski, has this year honored 39 winners and 89 finalists from across the beauty, organic food and hotel industries.

The world’s premier independent beauty and wellness awards made its selection from 325 global entries coming from well-established to boutique brands, reflecting the evolution and innovation of the beauty and wellness industry.



Nadja Swarovski

This year’s nominees in the cosmetic products categories underwent analysis and were judged on ingredients, sustainability, usability, innovation and packaging. The highest number of nominations came from L’Oréal, Lavylites and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, while winning products from both big brands such as Estée Lauder and L’Oréal and niche independents Herbivore, Kate McLeod, Byredo and Dr Barbara Sturm, or emerging brands Endota, Lavylites, Orpheus, Aeos.

Nadja Swarovski commented: “It was a pleasure and a great insight to judge the GBWA 2020, and to witness the continuous innovation of beauty brands embracing sustainability in their use of organic and toxin free ingredients and recyclable packaging, while celebrating creativity and addressing customer needs. This year’s winners will be an inspiration to the wider beauty and wellness industry.”

Nominees in the Hotels category were judged on their differentiation, unique wellness and general service offers, ambiance, and media and visitor feedback. This year’s winners ranged from luxury resorts to affordable lodgings. German baby food manufacturer Holle was the overall winner in the organic foods category.

The Global Beauty and Wellness Awards (GBWA) is a fully independent organization which recognizes outstanding achievements in brand innovation and sustainability across the cosmetics, personal care, organic food, food supplement and hotel industries – sectors which offer a major contribution to global wellbeing.

Its independent jury, headed by Nadja Swarovski, Board Member of Swarovski, includes Aseem Puri, International CMO at Unilever; Henrik Mansson, Board Member of Icehotel; Anne Dimon, President and CEO of the Wellness Tourism Association; Marco Monfils, Ex Chief Marketing Officer, Reckitt Benckiser; Ivana Pur, Founder of Living Pur; businessman and property investor Arie Yom-Tov; and leading social media influencer, blogger, photographer and designer Ana Linares.

A full list of winners and finalists can be found at www.thegbwa.com/news/gbwa-2020-results/

About the Global Beauty & Wellness Awards (GBWA)

The GBWA are the world’s premier independent awards honoring and recognizing the outstanding performance of companies, products and services in the beauty, cosmetics, personal care, wellness, fitness, organic food and hotel industries. Its prestigious jury, headed by Nadja Swarovski, Board Member of Swarovski, is made up industry authorities and the voting process is fully independent and by secret ballot free of sponsor influence.

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327078/Global_Beauty_and_Wellness_Awards.pdf