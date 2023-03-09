Global C-Pop Artist and Fashion Icon Tia Lee to Celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 and the Success of the #EmpowerHer Campaignimage-1.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 March 2023 – Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), a global C-pop singer and fashion icon, expresses her love and support for the International Women’s Day 2023 theme on #EmbraceEquity and shares the success of the #EmpowerHer campaign. She launched a video on her Youtube Channel on 8 March to acknowledge the support from TikTokers across the world through #EmpowerHerDance. Tia hopes to express her blessings to women around the world. She hopes that every woman’s effort can be respected, and that they can not only be happy today but also be healthy, happy, and joyful every day. She voiced for women with her own music and performance, expressing her support and blessing to women through #EmpowerHerDance.

Last year, Tia initiated the #EmpowerHer campaign globally with the worldwide launch of the “Goodbye Princess” music video to generate donations to charitable organizations worldwide in support of women empowerment. One of the highlights was the #EmpowerHerDance challenge, where 16 KOLs across 15 geographies in the world have led the charge in this dance challenge to gain the attention of more than 158m followers globally, to support and empower fellow females. With all the worldwide support, “Goodbye Princess” music video has received record-breaking 100 million views on YouTube in just 20 days.

Tia is committed to continuing the faith of inspiring #EmpowerHer together, and #EmbraceEquity for all. Join Tia in celebrating the power of women and the importance of equity for all.

Official press materials:



Tia’s International Women’s Day Video https://youtu.be/I1Oi14yUgmA

Tia Lee Official Channels:



Instagram @leeyufen: https://www.instagram.com/leeyufen/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tialeeofficial/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leeyufentialee/



Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/1396928042/

Hashtag: #TiaLee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.