Global C-Pop star Tia Lee joins forces with NERVO on “GOODBYE PRINCESS” remix and #EmpowerHer charitable movementPicture1.jpg

WASHINGTON, D.C., US – Media OutReach – 6 January 2023 – Tia Lee Yu Fen joined forces with award-winning DJ duo NERVO to release a remixed edition of her hugely successful single “GOODBYE PRINCESS” and also enlisted their support for her #EmpowerHer campaign.

The global C-Pop star stole the spotlight in late 2022 with her record-breaking pre-release campaign, featuring six animated episodes, surpassing 100 million views worldwide. With the pre-release campaign set to become the most successful engagement campaign ever by a C-Pop artist, her “GOODBYE PRINCESS” music video separately amassed over 100 million views on YouTube in the span of 19 days. Tia Lee, with DJ NERVO has now dropped a remixed version of her hit song, and is hoping for a triple success story. In signature style, NERVO’s remix of “Goodbye Princess“ turns the song’s tempo up and deftly weaves together multiple synth layers over Tia’s vocals.

Twin sisters Olivia and Miriam Nervo are all-time top-ranking DJs and have written and produced global hits for numerous A-List musicians, including Kylie Minogue, Ke$ha, The Pussycat Dolls, Afrojack, Steve Aoki and Armin Van Buuren. They also won a Grammy Award for writing “When Love Takes Over” for David Guetta and Kelly Rowland.

As well as producing an incredible remix, NERVO are also backing Tia’s push to support female empowerment around the world. Tia kicked off the #EmpowerHer movement by announcing a partnership with Hong Kong charity Teen’s Key, who will be the first beneficiary of the campaign. #EmpowerHer will see up to HKD3.8 million given to four charitable partners. Olivia and Miriam expressed their excitement at being part of the #EmpowerHer movement and hope that their involvement helps spark a wave of change.

“We’ve had a long history working with Asian pop stars so we jumped at the opportunity to remix Tia’s great tune! ‘Goodbye Princess’ is already such a memorable song with a powerful message about empowerment, but we wanted to make the production a bit crunchier for the real dance music fans. We hope everyone loves it as much as we do!” they said.

Tia Lee Official Channel



Instagram @leeyufen: https://www.instagram.com/leeyufen/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tialeeofficial/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leeyufentialee/

Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/1396928042/

Hashtag: #TiaLee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.