Global C-Pop star Tia Lee releases music video of new single “GOODBYE PRINCESS” after record-breaking campaign image-1.png

Tia Lee Yu Fen released her new single "GOODBYE PRINCESS" on 9 December 2022, after the C-Pop star's pre-release animation series accumulated a record-breaking 100 million views within a its first month and gained global attention in the process.

The concept for Goodbye Princess, was that it would represent Tia’s farewell note to her old self; bidding farewell to the past and signalling her reinvention. The song turns on a theme of female empowerment and aims to encourage women everywhere to pursue their dreams no matter what they have been through in their lives.

Tia assembled an all-star team of high-calibre talent to help bring ambitious concept to life. Their immaculate execution added new layers of depth to Tia’s creative expression. One to highlight is the song was produced by Grammy Award winning producer Swizz Beatz, who had previously worked with a long list of music icons such as Madonna, Justin Bieber, Beyonce, and Jay-Z. “GOODBYE PRINCESS” not only marks the collaboration between two artists on top of their game, but also the first Chinese song produced in Swizz Beatz’s illustrious career.

Speaking more about the project and thanking her talented production team for their excellent work on the animations, stills, and fashion videography, Tia said: “This time, I’m back in a hyper-reality form. If the animations represented the past and the motion images hinted at the present, combining the two represent the future. Now, I am excited to take everyone into this futuristic fantasy world, which holds the story of my farewell to the past as we welcome the future together.”

