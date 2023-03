About Tia Lee:

Tia Lee, is a global C-pop star and international fashion icon. In addition to being an award-winning musician and setting the record for the fastest C-pop music video ever to achieve 100 million views, Tia frequently appears at major fashion shows. As a trendsetter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire, sharing her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue’s social media channels.

