Global EduHub enters a strategic partnership with the Institute for Habits of Mind on the exclusive certification of early childhood schools in Singapore.

With the partnership, Mulberry Learning preschools will be certified using standards under the Habits of Mind framework, to nurture intelligent thinking dispositions in young children.

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Global EduHub, a leading Singapore-based educational group, has entered a strategic partnership with the Institute for Habits of Mind from the USA, and secured exclusive rights for the certification of early childhood schools in Singapore under the Habits of Mind.



Mulberry Learning’s philosophy is to nurture the Future Ready child, with its award-winning curriculum model which adapts the best of global pedagogies like Habits of Mind (USA), Reggio Emilia (Italy) and Multiple Intelligences (USA)

The Habits of Mind involve a set of 16 intelligent thinking dispositions developed by Dr. Arthur Costa and Dr. Bena Kallick, co-founders and Directors of the Institute for Habits of Mind. The 16 habits allow individuals to behave intelligently and make the best decisions when confronted with problems to which answers are not immediately known, and are often displayed by successful individuals and leaders from all professions and walks of life.

One of the flagship preschool brands under Global EduHub, Mulberry Learning, has already adopted the Habits of Mind in its preschool curriculum since 2015, and to date, has several schools certified by the Institute for Habits of Mind. With the strategic partnership, a greater number of Mulberry Learning schools is expected to adopt the Habits of Mind framework and undergo certification, as its school network continues to expand in future.

Global EduHub’s Chief Executive Officer, Mdm Cici Koh, highlighted the significance of this partnership: “Mulberry Learning’s philosophy is to nurture the future-ready child, and an established framework like the Habits of Mind is invaluable in helping us instill and develop intelligent thinking dispositions and habits in young children. These future-ready habits will be critical enablers for our children to grow up to navigate the uncertain challenges in the future world and to succeed in their lives.”

Dr Bena Kallick gave an insight to the shared vision between both organizations: “We are pleased to work with a forward-thinking educational organization like Global EduHub and Mulberry Learning, and we are excited to embark on this journey with them to positively impact more children and schools through the Habits of Mind.”

Mdm Koh added, “Over the past year, Mulberry Learning has been recognized as a winner of ‘Singapore’s Best Early Learning Program‘ by leading parenting platform Honeykids Asia, and was also the only preschool brand to win the ‘Singapore Prestige Brand Award 2020/21‘. This exclusive partnership with the Institute for Habits of Mind will allow Mulberry Learning to further cement its position as a leading premium preschool brand in Singapore, and fulfill its goal to nurture future-ready children.”

About Mulberry Learning:

Established in 2006, Mulberry Learning is an award-winning Reggio-inspired preschool brand with 15 locations in Singapore. With a range of programmes designed for children aged 2 months to 6 years, Mulberry Learning develops future-ready children with imaginative minds, positive attitudes and intelligent thinking skills. Its holistic iDevelop/ iExplore/ iLearn/ iExperience curriculum model is a unique blend of renowned and established pedagogies like Habits of Mind (USA), Reggio Emilia (Italy), and Multiple Intelligences (USA). Mulberry Learning is proud to be the first preschool network in the world to be certified by the USA for the Habits of Mind, a framework for intelligent thinking that is also adopted by Singapore’s Ministry of Education for the top 1% of Primary School students under its elite Gifted Education Programme.

About Institute for Habits of Mind:

The Institute is the world’s most established organization dedicated to growing the 16 Habits of Mind through research, consultations, resources, and certification. Habits of Mind are dispositions people use when confronted with problems and situations to which answers are not immediately apparent. When we draw upon these intellectual resources, the results that are produced are more powerful, of higher quality and of greater significance than if we fail to employ those intellectual behaviors.

