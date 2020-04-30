Global launch of KidsLoop platform ushers in a new era for the early learning industry

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Calm Island, a leading global EdTech company, held an online streaming event to mark the global launch of its adaptive early learning platform, KidsLoop. KidsLoop will accelerate and enhance the digital paradigm shift in early childhood education (ECE) through its interactive and engaging learning environment.



Calm Island jointly announced a strategic partnership with global education leader, Pearson Education. The partnership will see Pearson’s world-class educational content integrated into KidsLoop , providing a new and interactive way for children to engage with its curriculum.

Joe Lam, Managing Director of Pearson Greater China and India, noted that the strategic partnership between the two parties comes at an important time for Pearson after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other notable Chinese education brands including Owen Group, cRAdleGrow, and MoreCare, have also announced their support to utilize the KidsLoop platform. During the month of May, Calm Island expects to announce the joining of additional global education brands to KidsLoop.

“It is an honor to work with such high-caliber companies and offer the best early education curriculum”, noted Calm Island CEO, David Roberts. “KidsLoop is a fun new experience for children, teachers, and parents alike. We are confident that we will bring great joy and improve the quality of teaching for children all around the world.”

KidsLoop’s multi-faceted SaaS offering combines a rich content and learning management system (CLMS), complete with an interactive content library and lesson planning tools, in addition to KidsLoop Live, which facilitates interactive and secure live-streamed lessons.

Another important aspect of KidsLoop is the collection and analysis of learning data. Data privacy is ensured through end-to-end encryption on a blockchain backend. Furthermore, the Intellectual Property of content providers is protected through digital watermarking and DRM technology. Protecting the user’s privacy and the owner’s IP are now essential features for any new education platform.

“COVID-19 has accelerated many digital trends and we can clearly see that early education is also changing. As schools adapt to this new paradigm, they need an online solution for when in-class learning is disrupted. KidsLoop will help early education providers with their Offline-to-Online (O2O) transition”, CEO David Roberts, explained.

For more information, please visit: https://kidsloop.net/

About Calm Island

Calm Island is a global EdTech company founded in 2011, with offices in Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai and Los Angeles. The company seeks to pair emotionally engaging content with technology and data to improve early childhood reading and literacy levels. Through its popular Badanamu brand and early education platform KidsLoop, Calm Island provides engaging learning solutions to children around the world.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200430/2791067-1?lang=0