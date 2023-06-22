GLOBAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY LEADER ZIMMER BIOMET INCREASES PRESENCE IN MALAYSIA WITH A NEW OFFICE AND GBS CENTER

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today officially opened an expanded office and APAC Global Business Services Center (GBS) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The momentous event was officiated by Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli, Chief Executive Officer of InvestKL and Bryan Hanson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zimmer Biomet. Other VIPs present at the event were Siobhan Das, Chief Executive Officer of The American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM); and Anthony Raja Devadoss, Chairman of Digital Global Business Services Council Malaysia (GBS Malaysia). Additionally, four Zimmer Biomet executive leaders accompanied the VIPs, including Sang Yi, Group President, Asia Pacific, Suketu Upadhyay, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Keri P. Mattox, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.

Addressing the guests at the event, Bryan Hanson, said, “Zimmer Biomet has more than 90 years of trusted leadership and proven expertise in the musculoskeletal healthcare and medical technology industry, as well as sales presence in more than 100 countries worldwide. We are proud to seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.”

Hanson added, “Over the past two decades, Zimmer Biomet has been proud to have a presence in Malaysia and to partner with our customers and provide innovative and high-quality products and services to the healthcare industry as we deliver on our mission to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people around the world. With our Zimmer Biomet Malaysian team, we will continue to run our business efficiently, investing time in our local team, in partnering with customers and in innovating new technologies.”

Zimmer Biomet employs approximately 18,000 team members worldwide, with 3,740 permanent team members in the APAC region and 100 in Malaysia.

Mr. Sang Yi, Group President for Asia Pacific of Zimmer Biomet, who was also present at the event said in his speech, “It’s an exciting time for Zimmer Biomet in the Asia Pacific region, and Malaysia is at the forefront playing an important role. As a center of excellence and a launchpad for enhanced innovation in the APAC region, the newly opened GBS Center in Malaysia has an enthusiastic and growing team. It also has world-class collaboration space where team members can serve Zimmer Biomet’s businesses and increase our efficiency in the Asia Pacific region. As our Commercial Team and the GBS Center in Malaysia continue to grow, we are looking for talented people who want to contribute to improving the quality of life for Malaysians and achieving our Zimmer Biomet mission both globally and locally.”

Sang added that Malaysia’s established GBS market of over 20 years, a robust multilingual and digitally savvy talent pool, and its ability to maintain business continuity during the pandemic solidified the decision to locate the Zimmer Biomet GBS Center in the country. Malaysia is expected to grow its GBS market size from US$4.95 billion in 2020 to US$6.7 billion by the end of 2025[1]. The GBS industry plays a vital role in the Malaysian digital ecosystem that is mature and innovative, with over 600[2] active GBS companies currently operating in Malaysia. Moreover, GBS is a priority area in the 12th Malaysia Plan with new opportunities arising from the progressive Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL), demonstrating that Malaysia is a strategic location of choice for Zimmer Biomet.

The new GBS Center in Malaysia is Zimmer Biomet’s third, after Warsaw in Poland launched in 2021 serving the EMEA region and Bogota in Colombia launched in 2022 serving the Americas region.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit http://www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

[1] Reference: https://mydigitalinvestment.gov.my/digital-gbs

[2] Reference: GBS Malaysia Strategy Report 2022-2027