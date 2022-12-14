GLOBAL POOL CLEANING GIANT AIPER LAUNCHES ITS REVOLUTIONARY ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY IN AUSTRALIA

SYDNEY, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — They’re cordless, robotic and a game-changer for homeowners, allowing your pool posse more time to splashing about in the sun, rather than cleaning, and Aiper is bringing the revolutionary technology to Australia.



Aiper’s Australian Expansion

The global giant who has enjoyed incredible success in the United States is offering Aussies two products never before seen Down Under.

The Elite Pro and Seagull SE are available for pre-order from today. The launch of these innovative cordless cleaners is right on time as Australia sizzles into summer.

“Australia is a pivotal expansion for Aiper as we continue our mission to become the leading, global brand for pool cleaning technology,” said Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global.

“With one of the largest pool owning demographics in the Southern Hemisphere, we’re excited to get in front of an audience that will gravitate to the brand’s innovative technology, ease of convenience, and eco-friendly features.”

According to Roy Morgan, nearly 2.7 million or 13 per cent of Australians have a swimming pool at home while Aiper’s own market research indicates that of just 27 per cent of those pool owners use robots as part of their cleaning routine.

It is for this reason the company opted to offer Aussies access to this top-of-the-line, easy-to-use technology.

As mentioned above, Aiper’s official debut into the Australian market begins with the Elite Pro – one of brand’s newest and most advanced products to date.

This special edition pool cleaner can clean above-ground or in-ground pools up to 120m².

Optimised with wall cleaning abilities, the product cleans pool floors and walls with a two-motor system with strong, 267 litre-per-minute suction power, so pool owners are left with an efficient, deep clean for maximum shine.

Additional features include a roller brush, a nylon filter bag for debris, a fast charge time of two hours, a run time of two hours, a unique, portable design, and lightweight material that makes it the lightest wall-climbing cordless robotic pool cleaner on the market.

Aiper is also introducing the Seagull SE – a more budget-friendly option. It can clean for up to 90 minutes and is ideal for pools up to 80m².

Equipped with a sleek, hydrodynamic design that allows it to glide over a pool floor’s surface with less water resistance, an efficient battery charging time of approximately 2.5 hours, and dual drive motors, the SE limits the amount of time pool owners must deal with sand, dirt, leaves, or any other fun-spoiling debris.

It comes equipped with and a nylon holding tray for dirt, grime, and other particles that users can simply rinse out and use again thus eliminating the need of re-purchasing replacement bags or baskets like other models require.

Additional features for both the Elite Pro include convenient self-parking capabilities, LED indicators to easily check on the battery life status, and a lithium battery that makes the products an eco-friendly alternative to other forms of robotic pool cleaners.

Aiper’s Elite Pro are available for shipping from today in Australia at aiper.com and via Amazon at $999.99. Starting later this month, the Seagull SE will be available for $429.99.

For more information on Aiper’s cordless robotic cleaning products, visit aiper.com

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of eco-friendly, cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to create simple, smart cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners – and the overall hassle of keeping a pool clean – the company embarked on a path to merge smart technology with innovative solutions to create the world’s most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaner. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper product is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring, and more time enjoying quality time with friends, family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world’s best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch in 2017.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1968651/Aiper.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1853840/Aiper_Logo.jpg?p=medium600