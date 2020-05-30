Globe continues to build its 5G network despite GCQ

AS the country slowly works its way into the new normal, Globe remains steadfast in building its 5G network for launching in the coming weeks, following the transition of key areas from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to general community quarantine (GCQ).

With the heightened role of digital connectivity and the internet during the quarantine period, Globe is aggressively pushing for the expansion of its 5G coverage, a highly anticipated mobile technology, in key areas in the metropolis, specifically in the Makati and Bonifacio Global City Central of Business Districts (CBDs).

After showcasing mobile 5G to select Platinum customers last February 2020, Globe is expected to make the service available to more Platinum and Postpaid mobile customers who are within 5G coverage areas in the coming weeks. The leading telecom provider is also slated to launch more affordable 5G-capable smartphones to the market soon, making the 5G experience progressively accessible to more mobile customers. In its bid to also make 5G more relevant, its eyeing to launch more ways for consumers to enjoy 5G not just with faster data speeds but with newer forms of technology like augmented and virtual reality.

“Globe is doing this in solidarity with Filipinos who are on their way to getting back on their feet. In response to what seems to be increased dependence on digital among our mobile customers, we want to make the 5G experience progressively available to more of our mobile customers at the soonest possible time. As we all look forward to better days, 5G will definitely hasten the digital transformation in the country as businesses, the government, and its people move towards digitalization,” said Albert De Larrazabal, Globe’s chief commercial officer.

Globe is the first telco in the country to introduce 5G technology in 2019 when it launched AirFiber for its broadband customers. It’s also the first company to offer the first 5G capable smartphone in the Philippines early this year. Globe is also the first telecom provider to do a 5G video call in the country after it completed a three-minute 5G call with AIS, a leading mobile operator in Thailand, from Bangkok also early this year.