Globe E-skwela discusses about instructional design in online education

THE digital transformation of the county’s educational landscape has seen some positive developments, despite disruptions by the Covid-19 pandemic. Although progress is gradual, basic and higher education teachers have gained more familiarity with online instructing skills and tools, and learning and teaching resources have become more accessible online.

For Globe, this growing resolve to better harness technology and embrace alternative teaching methods is a turning point towards greater innovations, to ensure institutions are able to meet learning goals and improve the resiliency of basic and higher education, even well after the pandemic.

To further elevate the discourse and foster an exchange of ideas on learning technologies, Globe myBusiness is rolling out its latest E-skwela episode on June 16, Tuesday, at 10a.m.via livestream at the official Globe myBusiness Facebook page with the theme, “Lesson Creation and Materials Development in the New Normal.” The E-skwela webinar series is designed to tackle key concepts and teaching strategies in online instructional design that can further guide basic education teachers, higher education professionals, and faculty members on how to set up an accessible, effective and engaging e-learning program for students. The webinars also intend to help broaden understanding among school owners, policymakers, and parents on the benefits of online learning and how it can be best implemented remotely.

The E-skwela episode will feature a panel of experts composed of instructors from the School of Design and the Arts of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, who will be sharing their expertise through live demonstrations.

For the first topic, Learning Management System (LMS) Admin and Applications Associate (CIRC-EdTech), Lea Sacdalan-Abarentos will tackle the basics of Learning Experience Design. The discussion will revolve on how teachers can create an interactive virtual classroom that will lead to higher engagement and learner outcomes using the best practices in pedagogy and instructional design.

Afterwards, Founding Chairperson of DLS-CSB’s Digital Filmmaking Program, Jag Garcia, will focus on the topic of “Digital Storytelling: Creating Stories as Content for the Online Classroom”. The session will demonstrate how schools and instructors can provide more engaging and tailored teaching content.

Joining also to facilitate the discussion and share his insights on how to position technology in maximizing online learning is Education Industry Lead at Globe Telecom and Learning Technologies Scholar, Mark Arthur Abalos.

By bridging teachers to information and technology that enable continuous learning, especially during times of crisis, Globe myBusiness continues to prove itself an invaluable partner in promoting 21st Century Learning and in improving resilience in education.

To join the free webinar, tune in to the official Facebook page of Globe myBusiness athttps://www.facebook.com/globemybusiness/.