Globe myBusiness powers Ateneo de Davao’s digital school year

Globe myBusiness and Ateneo de Davao HPW units

INDUSTRIES are developing ways to thrive amid the “new normal” brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the coming school year, educational institutions are transitioning to online learning to allow students to complete their requirements while staying safe at home.

Strengthening its position as an invaluable partner in promoting 21st century learning, Globe myBusiness has partnered with Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) by providing tailor-made internet plans for the next school year. Through the partnership, the university secured 7,000 Globe at Home Prepaid Wi-Fi units for instructors and students. The kits are equipped with a Wi-Fi modem with a LAN port, free 10 GB of data allocation upon modem activation, and access to a customizable suite of apps to aid the learning process.

“Technology plays an important role in this global pandemic, as it connects us while keeping us safe in our homes,” shares Bernie Jereza, Institutional Communications and Promotions or ICOMMP Office Head of ADDU. “We are making the transition more seamless by providing students their own Wi-Fi kits to stay connected. What started out as an order for 2,000 units quickly became 7,000 to better serve the students of the basic and higher education units.”

Jeremy Eliab, executive vice president at ADDU cites how technology can open new doors for Ateneo de Davao University, with the possibility of admitting students from other parts of the country and in the future, the world. He also advises other schools to prepare for crises using connectivity and other innovations: “We’re forced to shift. For small schools that don’t have the proper IT infrastructure, use limited resources. Do classes by email or phone, or what your bandwidth can accommodate. Deal with the limitations and shift online.”

In line with partnering with different schools, Globe myBusiness is helping educational institutions integrate technology through the new mySchoolSURF, a lineup of internet promos specifically designed to help students and instructors in online learning. Plans start at P199, which comes with 34 GB of data allocation valid for seven days.

All plans come with 4 GB daily data allocations for pre-defined apps useful for learning. This includes video conferencing tools like Zoom and research and productivity platforms such as Office 365, Canva, Blackboard and Course Hero. It also comes with access to messaging apps like Viber, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

By bridging teachers to information and technology that enable continuous learning, especially during times of crisis, Globe myBusiness continues to prove itself an invaluable partner in promoting 21st century learning and improving resilience in education.

