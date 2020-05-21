Globe starts weekly testing of frontline employees

As the government eases community quarantine restrictions, Globe Telecom has started the weekly rapid antibody testing of all its frontliners to ensure that its workforce and stakeholders are protected from the coronavirus infection.

All set for rapid antibody testing in Mandaluyong City

At least 15 percent of the company’s over 8,000 employees worked as critical skeletal force since the start of the enhanced community quarantine in March. As Globe reopens its stores, an additional 5% of its workforce will return to their posts.

“The safety of our employees and the public are of paramount importance to us. That is why we have decided to do mass testing of our frontline workers on a weekly basis using the rapid antibody testing kits. If some sort of positivity appears in that particular test, then we are going to do a more extensive test,” Renato Jiao, Globe Chief Human Resource Officer, said.

Globe, AC Health rapid antibody testing area inside The Globe Tower

Globe is working in close coordination with Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health) in screening its own employees and those of its service contractors. The test kits, use a person’s blood sample to measure antibodies which are the body’s response in fighting an infection. Results can be released in half an hour.

A health worker interviews a Globe employee

The move is also in support of the efforts by Task Force T3 (Test, Trace, Treat) to ramp up testing operations and healthcare capacity to save lives and livelihoods during the pandemic. Task T3, which AC Health is part of, is a public-private partnership created to help the government locate, isolate and care for virus carriers to keep communities safe.

Aside from rapid testing, Globe will continue to observe strict health protocols as mandated by the government.