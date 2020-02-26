“Gloc-9 excited for new song collaboration with Juan Karlos Labajo”

Rapper Gloc-9 shares his dream collaboration with another OPM legend.

As he gears up for the Padi’s Barkada Bar Tour which kicks off this month, rapper Gloc-9 (real name Aries Polistico) said he is also excited for the launch of his newest collaboration with a young OPM artist. “Ako ay may collaboration with Juan Karlos Labajo. Ang release niyan ay sa Feburary 28. It’s a very powerful song. Na-inspire talaga ako nung binigay niya sa akin yung material. Una, kinuha niya yung number ko tapos tinext niya ako mga a year ago. I think nung binigay niya sa akin yun nung nakuha ko yung material sa kanya, natapos ko yung tatlong verses ko that same night so abangan niyo,” he shared during the Padi’s Barkada Bar Tour presscon held last February 24 at SM North Edsa.

The veteran rapper who also celebrates his 23rd year in the industry said he cannot share details before the official launch of their song at the end of the month. “Ang title ng awitin ay ‘Sampaguita’. Nakisali ako sa song eh. Pero yun ay awitin under MCA and JK so pino-promote ko lang na sa February 28 lalabas na ang collaboration namin,” he said.

As an inspiration for aspiring young rappers all over the country, Gloc-9 said he hopes to leave a good legacy and inspire more artists to do rap. “Medyo nararamdaman ko na yung edad ko. Pero I think siguro dahil matagal na rin ako sa industry, dun ko rin nararamdaman yung work na linagay ko sa craft ko for the past 23 years. I’m very, very thankful sa respect ng mga fellow artists ko sa akin. Sana ay magawa ko pa ito ng mas matagal at sana ay maipasa ko di kung ano yung natutunan ko sa mga kasamahan kong artists katulad ni Shanti sa industry,” he said.