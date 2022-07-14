Gloria Diaz Unboxing Her New Vibrating Toy “Bobble” Goes Viral

Gloria Diaz Unboxing Her New Vibrating Toy “Bobble” Elicits Reactions

GLORIA DIAZ – The Miss Universe 1969 recently went viral on social media after unboxing her new vibrating toy called “Bobble”.

The actress and beauty queen, 71, amused online users with her unboxing video. On July 13th, she posted to Instagram the unboxing and review video of her new vibrating “personal toy.”

Gloria, holding the item in both hands, first displayed the Bobble personal toy’s box from the sexual wellness company Jellytime. Such a feminine toy vibrates, and the beauty queen seemed to like it.

“Oh my gosh, oh my God,” Gloria said when she saw the device from inside the box. She later pressed the turn-on button to test if it worked. It looks fine and undamaged because it has already started to vibrate.

“Oh… It vibrates very fine… and then faster… faster! Grabe! Then just hold it tight, it dies. Jellytime ha, grabe, I love it. I thought I’m not kasali na eh. I’m very much kasali now. At least I can massage this and everything else. I love it! It’s so cute!” Gloria reviews as she places the device on her face, cheeks, and neck.

Her daughters Belle and Ava Daza were the designers of the aforementioned toy. Both are still working to give Pinays more sexual power. Recently, they used Instagram to debut the “Bobble,” the newest item produced by Jellytime.

The device has a “bulbous head and 10 distinct frequencies,” according to Belle, who went on to describe it as “a discreet pleasure companion that may be used alone or with a spouse.”

