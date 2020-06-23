Gloria James-Civetta & Co Launches new and improved Singapore Divorce Lawyer Blog Site

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Gloria James-Civetta & Co has launched a new and improved Singapore Divorce Lawyer Blog site for divorcing couples who want to learn more about the Singapore divorce process. The Blog site is a rich library containing practical information on the issues and procedures that will affect couples facing divorce.

Anyone interested in learning more about divorce issues online can head over to the new Singapore Divorce Lawyer site and explore over 250 informative blogs that will help inform as well as improve their knowledge on the Singapore divorce process.

“Singapore Divorce lawyer is our platform for sharing our expertise in matrimonial law and offering free consultations on the divorce process to our potential clients”

The new and improved blog site focuses on organising blogs into categories, enabling interested parties to have access to multiple blog entries in their chosen subject matter.

The posts are segregated as per the below mentioned categories;

The Singapore divorce process

divorce process Child custody & support issues

Spousal support

Division of matrimonial assets

Divorce strategy

Pre & post-divorce issues

“In this manner, individuals are able to identify issues they may not have been aware of previously”

The website is no substitute for face-to-face interaction with a divorce lawyer who can advise divorcing couples on their own set of specific set of circumstances.

About Gloria James-Civetta & Co

Gloria James-Civetta & Co was established in 2011. The firm specialises in providing personal legal services and have been awarded numerous recognitions by The Law Society of Singapore. We are well-known for our work in the Family & Divorce law sector, where we have built up a reputation for sensitivity and dedication in dealing with complex, and often high conflict local and International divorce cases.

Head divorce lawyer Ms Gloria James has more than 24 years’ experience in handling divorce and family law proceedings.

She is an accredited: